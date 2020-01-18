Chennai

‘Put an end to pig menace in East Tambaram’

more-in

Pigs feed on trash dumped on street as Municipality removes bins as part of the binless street initiative

Going binless has offset a new problem for the residents of MES Road Ganapathypuram in East Tambaram. Stray pigs are flocking the neighbourhood to feed on the trash dumped in the open by residents who do not practice proper waste management.

Tambaram Municipality took away fout bins from the neighbourhood, in an effort to make it a binless street.

“The Municipality did not notify the residents before removing the bins. Though the conservancy staff collect the garbage from residences and clean the street every day, some residents continue to dump the garbage in the open, which is attracting the pigs. The Municipality should conduct an awareness campaign and penalise those who litter,” says N. Ashok, a resident.

The stretch is home to a good number of educational institutions. Residents going on morning walks are afraid to step out due to the pig menace, he adds.

Stray dogs are also present in large numbers in the street.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 5:45:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/put-an-end-to-pig-menace-in-east-tambaram/article30594040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY