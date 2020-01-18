‘Put an end to pig menace in East Tambaram’

Going binless has offset a new problem for the residents of MES Road Ganapathypuram in East Tambaram. Stray pigs are flocking the neighbourhood to feed on the trash dumped in the open by residents who do not practice proper waste management.

Tambaram Municipality took away fout bins from the neighbourhood, in an effort to make it a binless street.

“The Municipality did not notify the residents before removing the bins. Though the conservancy staff collect the garbage from residences and clean the street every day, some residents continue to dump the garbage in the open, which is attracting the pigs. The Municipality should conduct an awareness campaign and penalise those who litter,” says N. Ashok, a resident.

The stretch is home to a good number of educational institutions. Residents going on morning walks are afraid to step out due to the pig menace, he adds.

Stray dogs are also present in large numbers in the street.