Public Works Department seeks Centre’s approval for pen monument for former CM Karunanidhi

The Public Works Department has written to the Union Ministry of Environment for grant of terms of reference for constructing a pen monument in memory of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi off the Marina coast in Chennai.

According to a letter from the PWD, the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority has recommended the proposed construction of ‘Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar pen monument’ off the Marina coast. The Hindu had first reported about the proposal in its edition dated July 22.

The department has written to the Environment Impact Assessment Authority falling under Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change seeking to prescribe terms of reference for preparing reports for environmental clearance of the project.

This comes in the wake of concerns raised by environmentalists on ecological impact of construction in the Bay of Bengal. The letter from the executive engineer, PWD also noted that a set of documents, including coastal regulation zone form, CRZ delineation map and report and TNSCZMA recommendation letter have been submitted.

It has been proposed to construct a nearly 42-m tall pen monument, about 360 m away from the shore. A bridge has been proposed as part of the Rs. 80 crore project to reach the pen monument from the memorial of former CM M.Karunanidhi, which is under construction.