PSBB, Petit Seminaire win The Hindu Young World Quiz

Did you know Mahatma Gandhi walked 24 days from Sabarmati to Dandi for the Salt Satyagraha? Are you aware that Anaimudi is the highest peak outside the Himalayan mountain ranges?

These are some of the questions that were posed in the finals of the 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz that took place at A.M. Jain School in the city on Friday evening.

While a team from PSBB, K.K. Nagar, comprising M. Prateek and Shiv Nirmal won the juniors category, Eswar Balaji K. and Sanjai S. from Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School, Puducherry, won the seniors category.

The runners-up in the juniors category were S. Arnav and Niranjan Shyam from PSBB, T. Nagar, and H. Sanjana Bhat and Krishangh from the same school came second in the seniors category.

The winners walked away with electric cycles, trophies and certificates.

The hall in the school was abuzz when the quiz started in the morning with students from the audience jumping in excitement to answer questions that participants could not. Quiz master V.V. Ramanan shot questions ranging from science and mythology to sports at the participants.

Mr. Ramanan used a numbered grid in the final round of the senior category. The teams also had to identify the personality, whose picture was hidden behind the grid. The picture was that of bollywood actor Sharukh Khan and five out of six teams identified him.

