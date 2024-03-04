PSBB Millennium School in Chennai gets a bomb threat email again, police declare it a hoax

March 04, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

An unidentified person has sent a bomb threat to PSBB Millennium School, Gerugambakkam by email. This is the second time in four days that the private school has received such a bomb threat: police sources said the school received a similar threat by email on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The email on Monday, March 4, was sent to the school administration by an unidentified person. Following the receipt of the email, the staff immediately alerted police personnel in Mangadu and students were evacuated from the school buildings. The students were escorted to the playground and messages were then sent to the parents to pick up their children and take them back home. Some of the parents were seen accompanying their wards back home.

In the meantime, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived at the school and conducted thorough search of the premises. Following the search they declared the threat to be a hoax. Further investigations are on to trace the person behind the emails.

It may be recalled that last month, on February 8, a bomb threat email was sent 13 private schools under the Greater Chennai Police limits that claimed a powerful bomb had been placed at these schools. These schools were located at Parry’s Corner, Anna Nagar, Gopalapuram, Raja Annamalaipuram, Nandambakkam and Royapettah. At that time too, a squad had searched all schools, and no bomb had been found, following which the police had declared the emails a hoax.