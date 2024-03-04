GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PSBB Millennium School in Chennai gets a bomb threat email again, police declare it a hoax

This is the second time in four days that the private school has received such an email; a bomb squad searched the schools’ premises before declaring the email a hoax

March 04, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad seen during an earlier such bomb email, searching a private school in Chennai. File photograph.

Members of the the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad seen during an earlier such bomb email, searching a private school in Chennai. File photograph. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

An unidentified person has sent a bomb threat to PSBB Millennium School, Gerugambakkam by email. This is the second time in four days that the private school has received such a bomb threat: police sources said the school received a similar threat by email on Friday, March 1, 2024.

ALSO READ
Man makes hoax call threatening to detonate bomb at T.N. Secretariat

The email on Monday, March 4, was sent to the school administration by an unidentified person. Following the receipt of the email, the staff immediately alerted police personnel in Mangadu and students were evacuated from the school buildings. The students were escorted to the playground and messages were then sent to the parents to pick up their children and take them back home. Some of the parents were seen accompanying their wards back home.

In the meantime, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived at the school and conducted thorough search of the premises. Following the search they declared the threat to be a hoax. Further investigations are on to trace the person behind the emails.

It may be recalled that last month, on February 8, a bomb threat email was sent 13 private schools under the Greater Chennai Police limits that claimed a powerful bomb had been placed at these schools. These schools were located at Parry’s Corner, Anna Nagar, Gopalapuram, Raja Annamalaipuram, Nandambakkam and Royapettah. At that time too, a squad had searched all schools, and no bomb had been found, following which the police had declared the emails a hoax.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / fraud / police / school / students / children / teachers

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.