‘Provide Jamaat delegates test reports’

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah on Friday said the State government must be transparent in testing for COVID-19 Muslims who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi.

In a statement, he pointed out that names of the patients were released in a few districts illegally and urged the government to clamp down on those who were spreading rumours and hate against the Muslims.

Mr. Jawahirullah demanded that the medical report be given compulsorily to those who tested positive.

“It is said that medical reports of those who have been affected have not been given to them. Also, with some doctors telling them that they have the virus, others seem to have told them they don’t have the virus. This is affecting them mentally,” said Mr. Jawahirullah.

He said those who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated as normal patients in few hospitals and they have not been given medicines in some places.

IUML leader Fathima Muzaffer said the Islamic community in particular was going through a very tough time in India.