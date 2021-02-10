Prominent child rights activist, Thomas Jeyaraj, no more

Senior child rights activist Thomas Jeyaraj, who was the founder and director of the Centre for Child Rights and Development (CCRD) died on Wednesday. He was 64 years old, and had suffered a massive heart attack.
Over the last four decades, Mr. Jeyaraj has worked in the forefront of several child rights interventions in the State as well as at the national level. He was a former state convenor of the Campaign against Child Labour, Tamil Nadu, and was also serving as the State co-convenor of the Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW).
“Mr. Jeyaraj was one of the first persons in the country to start an organisation that had child rights in its name. He was extremely dedicated to the cause and was actively involved in both working for it at the ground level and in policy making,” said A. Devaneyan, activist and director of Thozhamai.
Mr. Devaneyan said that Mr Jeyaraj would keenly encourage several younger child rights activists to work at the ground level with concerns regarding child rights, and was a dedicated mentor as well. “His demise is a massive loss to our community,” he added.
The TNCRW, in a statement, said that they would continue working towards Mr. Jeyaraj’s dream of creating community-level child protection mechanisms and ensuring a conducive environment for children to live in and prosper.
The final rites were held at the CCRD office at Pattipulam, Mamallapuram on Wednesday afternoon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath