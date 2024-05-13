Project Safety: Watch your steps on Perumbakkam Main Road

On Perumbakkam Main Road, not too far from the Sholinganallur junction, the pavement has a “trap” laid for pedestrians. A stormwater drain manhole cover has a neatly-cut tear, one that seems engineered for a pedestrian to slip a foot comfortably into it and injure themselves. This pavement is well-scuffed as it is part of the route taken by students of a college and also employees at offices in a IT special economic zone. The broken manhole offers a ripe opportunity for sustaining a sprained ankle, even a fracture, at any hour, more so after evenfall as this section is poorly-lit.

Steer clear of that silt catch pit on Anna Salai

This cover of silt catch pit on Anna Salai, near Spencers, has imploded. Though this broken silt catch pit is on the carriageway, it still is a threat to pedestrians’ safety as pedestrians are known to hit the carriageway as well as the pavement on this section.

Project Safety: spot the ‘trap’

Landmines are at their deadly best on terrain they are least expected. Pavements are a greater threat to an intact limb when it sports that odd manhole cover with a crevice and that odd silt catch pit with an imploded lid. The list goes on.

Project Safety seeks that readers write in to downtownfeedback@thehindu.co.in about these chinks in the civic infrastructure, seemingly minor but capabale of much harm.

The write-up should be accompanied by a photo of the safety hazard the reader seeks to highlight through this section