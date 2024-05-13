GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Project Safety: Watch your steps on Perumbakkam Main Road

Published - May 13, 2024 10:30 am IST

Prince Frederick
The image was taken on May 9, 2024.

On Perumbakkam Main Road, not too far from the Sholinganallur junction, the pavement has a “trap” laid for pedestrians. A stormwater drain manhole cover has a neatly-cut tear, one that seems engineered for a pedestrian to slip a foot comfortably into it and injure themselves. This pavement is well-scuffed as it is part of the route taken by students of a college and also employees at offices in a IT special economic zone. The broken manhole offers a ripe opportunity for sustaining a sprained ankle, even a fracture, at any hour, more so after evenfall as this section is poorly-lit.

Steer clear of that silt catch pit on Anna Salai

The image was taken on May 10, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick  

This cover of silt catch pit on Anna Salai, near Spencers, has imploded. Though this broken silt catch pit is on the carriageway, it still is a threat to pedestrians’ safety as pedestrians are known to hit the carriageway as well as the pavement on this section.

Project Safety: spot the ‘trap’

Landmines are at their deadly best on terrain they are least expected. Pavements are a greater threat to an intact limb when it sports that odd manhole cover with a crevice and that odd silt catch pit with an imploded lid. The list goes on.

Project Safety seeks that readers write in to downtownfeedback@thehindu.co.in about these chinks in the civic infrastructure, seemingly minor but capabale of much harm.

The write-up should be accompanied by a photo of the safety hazard the reader seeks to highlight through this section

