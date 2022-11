November 21, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation along with the Embassy of Republic of Slovenia in New Delhi and Consulate of Slovenia in Chennai will organise “Introduction of Contemporary Slovenian Films” on November 28 and November 29 at Alliance Française of Madras. For details, call 9840151956/8939022618.