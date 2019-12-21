Procedure performed on 80-year-old

Doctors of MGM Healthcare performed a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) on an 80-year-old woman, who was suffering from severe breathing difficulty for two years, and was diagnosed with aortic valve stenosis.
The patient had narrowing of the aortic valve, a release said. Usually, the treatment offered is an open heart surgery to replace the damaged valve, but the patient preferred a non-surgical intervention. Madan Mohan B., clinical lead and senior consultant, Department of Cardiology, MGM Healthcare, suggested TAVI, which is a minimally-invasive procedure.
