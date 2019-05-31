Probe panel questions students admitted under quota

The 10-member committee constituted to inquire into malpractices in the re-evaluation of answer papers in Anna University questioned students admitted under the special quota and temporary staff in the examination wing. Apart from admitting students through single-window counselling, in which meritorious students get in, there are those with lower marks who get in through the industrial quota, the Non-Resident Indian quota and the foreign nationals quota.

After filling seats in the foreign nationals quota and the NRI quota, the vacancies are transferred to the children of Gulf countries, which comprises as much as 15% of seats.

Professors said many malpractices emanated from this category of students admitted despite having scored very low in qualifying examinations.

The university had instituted an inquiry some months ago based on complaints from some students of money being paid by students who were admitted under other quotas to pass.