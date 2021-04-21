Chennai

Private hospitals told to reserve 50% beds for COVID-19 patients

The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services has instructed all empanelled private hospitals to set aside at least 50% of total beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

It has further instructed hospitals to reduce the number of elective procedures and planned admissions.

The hospitals have been advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate norms while doing so.

The letter from the appropriate authority in the Office of Clinical Establishment Act has advised the hospitals to submit a daily report to the Joint Director/Director of Medical and Rural Health Services in the respective districts and the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The hospitals are required to regularly update the bed strength details on https://stopcorona.tn.gov.in.

The Joint Director of Health Services in each district must monitor private hospitals, the letter instructed.

