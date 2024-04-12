GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime suspect in murder of real-estate businessman arrested in Delhi 

The Immigration authorities in the Delhi airport identified and detained him

April 12, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Taramani police on Thursday arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 57-year-old real-estate businessman in Velachery two weeks ago. Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with this case so far.

V. Palanisamy, a real-estate businessman from Ramanathapuram district, was hacked to death by a gang of men in Velachery on March 29. The suspects, who came on two-wheelers, fled after killing him.

The prime suspect was identified as I. Sethupathi Pandian alias Uthirakumar, 35, of Nallukurichi, Ramanathapuram district. The police said Palanisamy had been delaying a payment of ₹50 lakh to Sethupathi Pandian as commission for a real estate transaction. After repeated requests, Palanisamy agreed to pay Sethupathi Pandian ₹20 lakh, but failed to settle the amount.

In the meantime, Sethupathi Pandian learned that Palanisamy had contacted anti-social elements in Madurai and nearby areas to murder him. Deciding to get back at Palanisamy, Sethupathi Pandian brought his own men from Madurai and hid them at his office in Ashok Nagar. He also had his nephew pay his accomplices through a digital wallet. Then, they used real estate broker Subbaiyan, an acquaintance of Palanisamy, to lure and kill him.

Seven suspects, who were directly involved in the offence, were arrested, and Sethupathi Pandian went on the run.

Look-out circular

Since the police suspected that he would flee the country, they issued a look-out circular against him, alerting the airports across the country.

The Immigration authorities in the Delhi airport identified Sethupathi Pandian and detained him. Upon being alerted, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, sent a special team to bring him to the city. Sethupathi Pandian was remanded in judicial custody.

