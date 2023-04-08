Prevalence of obesity and dyslipidemia among Indians has risen, says report

April 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo’s annual report – ‘Health of the Nation 2023’ – has found a 50% increase in the prevalence of obesity and 18% increase in dyslipidemia among Indians between 2019 and 2022.

According to a press release, the report, which highlights the prevalence and growth of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country, said the rise in preventive screenings has also led to an increase in the diagnosis of early risk factors such as obesity and dyslipidemia (cholesterol irregularities).

Obesity saw an uptick by 43% in those less than 45 years and by 60% in people over 45. On the rise in prevalence of dyslipidemia, the report said this was also fuelled by a significant increase in its prevalence among those over 45 by more than 35%.

Along with the early risk factors, there was also a rise in the prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Diabetes and hypertension diagnosis saw an 8% and 11% increase respectively between 2019 and 2022. There is also an increasing risk of hypertension among Indians over 45 years – prevalence in diagnosis having increased from 14% to 16% in the last three years. Chronic stress and anxiety increased the risk of incidence of both hypertension and diabetes, the report found.

Mental health and sleep emerged as major unrecognised contributors to NCDs, the report added.

Prathap Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said preventive healthcare needs to become a national priority. “Over the past three decades, NCDs have become the leading cause of death and suffering, contributing to 65% of deaths in India,” he said. He called for a proactive and highly-defined strategy to minimise the impact of NCDs and the best solution lies in prevention, according to the release.