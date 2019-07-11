President to visit Athi Varadar tomorrow

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram on Friday to have a darshan of Athi Varadar.

Ahead of his visit, 3,500 policemen will be deployed as part of the security arrangements, officials said. Security would be tightened along the President’s routes and at the Raj Bhavan during his stay. He is scheduled to reach Chennai at 2.10 p.m. by a special flight on Friday and after landing at the old airport, he will leave for Kancheepuram on a helicopter. He will be there from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and after the darshan he will fly back to the city airport at 5 p.m. and stay in Raj Bhavan.

On Saturday afternoon, he leaves for Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh, by a special flight.

Venkaiah’s visit

On the same day at 1.55 p.m, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will arrive in the city from Mysuru and will stay here for two days. Mr. Naidu will leave for New Delhi on Monday morning.

An elaborate meeting was held in the city to work out the security arrangement.