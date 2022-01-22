Prepaid auto services activated from Central and Egmore railway stations: Police

The auto and taxi drivers’ unions have been told that stringent action would be taken if any complaint of fleecing the passengers is received

The City Police said the prepaid auto services have been activated from Central and Egmore railway station for the passengers who arrive here in the lockdown hours. Also, auto and call taxi drivers’ unions were instructed not to fleece passengers in the lockdown.

Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Additional Commissioner, Traffic Kapil C. Saratkar held a meeting with representatives of auto and taxi drivers' unions and discussed the measures to be taken to reduce the inconvenience of passengers during lockdown.

The State government has implemented a complete lockdown from 10 pm to 5 am and on Sundays to control the spread of COVID-19. There are reports that over 10% of passengers, especially those who go to airports, railway stations, have been facing difficulties in getting taxis and autos and were also fleeced. As the trains are being fully operated to Central and Egmore Railway stations, the passengers who come to the city or travel outside by trains face inconvenience.

The police officers said prepaid auto service, which was inactive earlier at Central Railway station during the lockdown, has been activated now. Similarly, the railway officials have permitted 10 autos for prepaid auto service from Egmore where the service was inactive so far. Traffic police will cooperate with authorities on this arrangement.

The auto and taxi drivers’ unions have been clearly told that stringent action would be taken if any complaint of fleecing the passengers is received. In the meeting, the drivers reported that the police personnel on the roads were seizing their vehicles when they were returning without passengers after dropping them at their destinations. “Hence the drivers have been advised to have a soft copy of the passenger’s ticket on their mobile phones and to show it to police personnel at vehicle checking points. Appropriate instructions were issued to police personnel in this regard,” said a press release.

Phone numbers of all superior officers were shared with the representatives of all unions to be contacted in case of any emergency. The meeting with officials and drivers associations of Ola and Uber were held and appropriate instructions were issued to them, police said.