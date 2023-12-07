Precautionary measures help Vandalur zoo skirt major mishaps during Cyclone Michaung

December 07, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, will be open to visitors from Friday (December 8) after two days of closure due to maintenance works.

The zoo lost at least 30 trees, many of which are over 20 years old, during Cyclone Michaung. There was also damage to the compound wall on Vandalur - Kelambakkam road at five spots. A huge tree fell on the fence at the Indian Gaur enclosure leaving the wire fencing broken. Besides these, the zoo has largely avoided major mishaps in contrast to the devastation it faced in 2016 Vardah cyclone when over 10,000 trees were uprooted.

No animals suffered casualty. AAZP assistant director Manikanda Prabhu told The Hindu that all the carnivores were fed and let into the cages on Sunday as precautionary measure. The storm water drains on the zoo premises were desilted over the weekend, which helped in controlling inundation, he said. “Even then, around 11 a.m. [on December 4] when we saw a portion of the compound wall breaking down, we thought there would be more damage. But thankfully the water flowed through,” said Mr. Prabhu.

The zoo managed to check enclosures, cages, and feed the animals with around 30 to 40 workers as the rest of them could not make it to work due to heavy downpour. “We asked them to stay back in the zoo and provided them with food till Tuesday,” said the official.

The Otteri Lake inside the zoo overflowed, damaging a part of a compound wall. As per zoo authorities, reconstruction will be done soon.