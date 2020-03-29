Power supply to be available round-the-clock: Electricity Minister

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is taking all steps to maintain power supply round-the-clock, all over the State, in the wake of the lockdown because of COVID-19, said Electricity Minister P. Thangamani.

At a press meet held here on Sunday, he said that more than 80% of the operations and maintenance staff were working round-the-clock to maintain power supply. Even a few days ago, when a technical snag in the Kadapperi substation resulted in disruption of power supply, the maintenance staff rectified it immediately, he said.

In addition to the centralised complaint number, 1912, Tangedco has opened phone lines for residents to register electricity complaints in the city. The phone lines operated for 16 sections include Anna Salai (044-25333336), Egmore (044-26413312), T. Nagar (9445850795), Mylapore (044-28330162), Perambur (044-25375393), Vyasarpadi (044-25513065), Tondiarpet (044-25921581), Ambattur (044-26242004), Anna Nagar (044-26214427), Avadi (044-26384010), K.K. Nagar (044-24853202), Porur (044-24828297), Guindy (044-22501019), Adyar (044-22450669), Tambaram (044-22266255) and I.T. Corridor (044-22541779).

Reiterating his earlier assurance that power supply would not be cut for those domestic consumers who have not paid their electricity bills till April 14, Mr. Thangamani said that instructions have been issued to the revenue officials of the Electricity department not to cut power supply to any consumer.