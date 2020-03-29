Chennai

Power supply to be available round-the-clock: Electricity Minister

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is taking all steps to maintain power supply round-the-clock, all over the State, in the wake of the lockdown because of COVID-19, said Electricity Minister P. Thangamani.

At a press meet held here on Sunday, he said that more than 80% of the operations and maintenance staff were working round-the-clock to maintain power supply. Even a few days ago, when a technical snag in the Kadapperi substation resulted in disruption of power supply, the maintenance staff rectified it immediately, he said.

In addition to the centralised complaint number, 1912, Tangedco has opened phone lines for residents to register electricity complaints in the city. The phone lines operated for 16 sections include Anna Salai (044-25333336), Egmore (044-26413312), T. Nagar (9445850795), Mylapore (044-28330162), Perambur (044-25375393), Vyasarpadi (044-25513065), Tondiarpet (044-25921581), Ambattur (044-26242004), Anna Nagar (044-26214427), Avadi (044-26384010), K.K. Nagar (044-24853202), Porur (044-24828297), Guindy (044-22501019), Adyar (044-22450669), Tambaram (044-22266255) and I.T. Corridor (044-22541779).

Reiterating his earlier assurance that power supply would not be cut for those domestic consumers who have not paid their electricity bills till April 14, Mr. Thangamani said that instructions have been issued to the revenue officials of the Electricity department not to cut power supply to any consumer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2020 11:54:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/power-supply-to-be-available-round-the-clock-electricity-minister/article31201548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY