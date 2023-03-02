HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post senior doctor from T.N. as president of AIIMS, Madurai, doctors association urges Union Health Minister

This comes after the Union Health Ministry nominated Prashant Lavania, professor, Department of Surgery, Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, as the president of AIIMS, Madurai recently

March 02, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the Union Health Minister to post a senior doctor from Tamil Nadu as president of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai in consultation with the State government, as was done in the past.

This comes after the Union Health Ministry nominated Prashant Lavania, professor, Department of Surgery, Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, as president of AIIMS, Madurai recently.

SDPGA’s president P. Saminathan, in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said that the Tamil Nadu government gave land for AIIMS, Madurai. Good coordination with the State government and being conversant with the local population was of prime importance in the successful functioning of a health institution for the welfare of the people, he said.

Related Topics

Madurai / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.