Post death of PG medical student, associations demand to monitor working hours

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:00 am IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a 32-year-old Cardiology postgraduate student was found dead in a bathroom at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem, the Tamil Nadu Medical Students’ Association (TNMSA) and the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors’ Association (TNRDA) have expressed concern and urged the State government to monitor the working hours of medical interns, postgraduate, and super speciality residents and conduct regular health checks for them.

. This was the second such incident reported within six months in the State. In December last year, 30-year-old P. Maruthapandian, who was pursuing M.Ch. Surgical Gastroenterology at Madras Medical College was found dead at his residence in Chennai.

The TNMSA and the TNRDA have been requesting the State government to form a medical students welfare board to monitor the working hours of interns (Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship), postgraduate, and super speciality residents. They also raised the need to monitor the health of young doctors through master health checks and regular health checks, according to M. Keerthy Varman, general secretary of TNRDA.

