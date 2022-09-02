Ponmudy blames Centre for large scale movement of drugs 

Union govt. should look into shipping firms involved in smuggling, says Higher Education Minister

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy blamed the Union government for the large-scale movement of drugs in the country, with the Prime Minister’s home State Gujarat accounting for the maximum sale and movement of contraband.

Pointing out the increasing movement of drugs in the country, he said while the Tamil Nadu government and its police department had been taking measures to crackdown on the movement, the State alone could not prevent this, and the Union government should act immediately.

“In particular, there is a huge sale and movement of drugs in the Prime Minister’s own State of Gujarat. The reason for manifold increase in smuggling of drugs from abroad to India are ports, which have been privatised. The drugs are being smuggled through the privatised ports. Specifically, Mundra port in Gujarat is number one as maximum smuggling is taking place here,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He pointed out that drugs were smuggled from Afghanistan through Iran. “All Opposition parties had called for steps but the Union government had not taken any measures thus far. This is why there was an increased movement of drugs in Tamil Nadu as well. Specifically, there is movement of contraband to Tamil Nadu from Vijayawada port. There are many instances of smuggling at the port,” he said.

The Chief Minister has raised this issue a number of times, he said, adding that the Union government should look into shipping firms involved in smuggling and take immediate steps at a national-level. “While steps are being taken in Tamil Nadu, the Union government should act simultaneously to enforce laws. In particular, the Union government should take back the control of ports, and not privatise,” he said.

As far as Tamil Nadu was concerned, 952.1 tonnes of contraband worth ₹33.99 crore were seized from 2013 to 2021, he said, adding: “In one year, due to measures taken by the present government, 152.94 tonnes of drugs were seized.”

The AIADMK, in 10 years of its rule, had imposed ₹2.88 crore as fine, while the DMK government imposed ₹2 crore as fine in a year.

Properties of those involved in smuggling were seized, while 246 of those arrested were detained under the Goondas Act.