Chennai

Polytechnic student held for sexual assault

The All-Women police, Ashok Nagar, on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old polytechnic student from Puducherrry for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her.

The girl, studying in Class XI, went missing from her home in Ashok Nagar on November 5. Her father had lodged a complaint with the police.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020

