Police vehicles hinder traffic flow at Vadapalani junction

A 50-metre section on Arcot Road, from Vadapalani junction to the police station, can be seen occupied by vehicles. It includes vehicles of the police department and the ones seized by it. This narrows the road space and motorists from Jawarharlal Nehru Main Road find it difficult to take a left turn at the junction. In contrast, Vadapalani police station is spacious enough to accommodate these vehicles.

“Due to these vehicles, we are unable to see pedestrians from a distance,” says V. Prabhakaran, a resident of Virugambakkam.

With no proper traffic regulation especially at the ‘U’ turn, which is around 50 metres away from the Vadapalani junction, the spot turns chaotic. Interestingly, the Vadapalani police station is located at the junction with a few traffic policemen regulating traffic at the junction on the Arcot Road round the clock. However, the ‘U’ turn spot is not regulated and safety rules are violated.

Vadapalani junction is a busy as many educational and healthcare institutions are located in the vicinity.

In October 2017, a new traffic arrangement was introduced at the Vadapalani junction y which motorists from Kodambakkam (on Arcot Road) proceeding towards Porur or Koyambedu have to turn left at the Vadapalani junction and then take a ‘U’ turn under the new flyover and can either proceed straight (to Koyambedu) or take left at the Vadapalani junction near the police station to go to Porur.

Likewise, motorists from Ashok Pillar proceeding towards Kodambakkam can take a right turn at the Vadapalani junction via the service lane under the new flyover.

Besides, motorists from Virugambakkam should go straight to access Kodambakkam. Those who want to go to Koyambedu and Ashok Nagar should take a left turn and right turn respectively. Further, motorists coming on the service lane from Koyambedu and who want to access localities beyond Vadapalani bus terminus are supposed to take a ‘U’ turn under the flyover at the Vadapalani junction. Sources from the police say that steps will be taken to relocate these vehicles.