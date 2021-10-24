Police step up vigil at T. Nagar

CCTV cameras with face recognition software deployed to keep thieves at bay

An elaborate security arrangement has been put in place to ensure that people follow all COVID-19 norms in shopping areas and to ensure crime-free Deepavali shopping in T. Nagar.

A senior police officer said, “We have put in place all festival security arrangements as Deepavali shoppers started arriving for purchase on Ranganathan Street and adjoining areas. We have records of chain and mobile snatching accused who may mix with the crowd. We are monitoring suspicious movement through CCTV. We have multiplied deployment by more than three times compared to previous years.”

More manpower

Surveillance drones have been deployed backed by advanced closed circuit television cameras with face-recognition software. Police personnel have been equipped with body cameras. Nearly 500 more police personnel would be deployed with the crowd expected swell on weekends. Ten beat constables have been given smart jackets with body-worn cameras, and deployed for round-the-clock patrolling in 15 sectors.

Watchtowers have been set up at vantage points.

The police have also opened mini-control rooms and police assistance booths under the Mambalam and Soundarapandianar Angadi police station limits.

The police and the Greater Chennai Corporation staff are monitoring shops and commercial establishments to ensure that COVID-19 norms are strictly followed.