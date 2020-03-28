Police set up control room for emergencies

The city police have set up a special control room to help people who require to travel for emergencies.

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been promulgated in the State to prevent the movement of people outside their houses, except for essential purposes.

Those who require to travel outside Chennai or between districts or to a place outside the State, for emergencies, deaths, marriages or medical emergencies of family members, can contact/message/WhatsApp the emergency control room number: 75300 01100 or email at: gcpcorona2020@gmail.com.

Those who seek passes for such purposes should produce necessary evidence and required documents, with a letter of request. A team under the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime against Women and Children, Greater Chennai Police, will monitor the control room. The facility is available only for attending to emergencies.