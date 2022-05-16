Police send body parts of murdered DMK man for DNA analysis 

The search is on in the Adyar for the severed head of the victim

The police have sent the body parts of the DMK man who was murdered in Royapuram on May 10 for DNA analysis even as they continued the search to find the severed head of the victim which was reportedly thrown into the Adyar by the accused.

The victim, S. Chakrapani, 65, a local DMK functionary in Manali, went missing on May 10. His son Nagendran lodged a complaint with the police the next day. Mr. Nagendran spotted his father’s bike near the house belonging to his father’s acquaintance Thameem Banu in Grace Garden, Royapuram.

The woman quarrelled with him when he questioned her about the whereabouts of his father. Mr. Nagendran informed the police that there was bad odour in the house. The police searched the house and found body parts and the victim’s shirt in the washroom of the house. However, the head was missing. The police arrested Thameem Banu, 39, her brother Washim Basha and his friend Dillibabu, 29, an autorickshaw driver.

The police said the woman used to live in Manali and had borrowed money from Chakrapani for interest. She alleged that Chakrapani harassed her even after she shifted to Royapuram. On May 10, she invited Chakrapani home where she along with Basha and Dillibabu murdered him. They then cut his body into pieces and threw his head in the Adyar from the Thiru. Vi. Ka. bridge.

A senior officer said, “The accused said that the head was thrown into the Adyar and search is on to trace severed head with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services and fishermen.“