Police seizes ₹2 crore cash near Mannady
The North Beach police seized ₹2 crore unaccounted cash from two persons who were bringing it from Andhra Pradesh.
Following a tip-off, a team headed by the Assistant Commissioner, Harbour, mounted a surveillance near Mannady. The team intercepted a car and two persons who travelled in the car gave evasive replies to the police personnel. On searching the car, the police found ₹2 crore and the duo did not have any documents in support of the cash.
The police apprehended the duo R. Jayashankar, 46, and S. Narayanan, 35, of Ongole, Andhra Pradesh and handed them with the seized cash to Income Tax department for further enquiry.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.