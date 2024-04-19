GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police say building alteration done by previous owner led to the ceiling collapse in Sekhmet Club  

April 19, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Police sources said the alteration done by a previous owner who ran a pizza outlet led to the ceiling collapse of Sekhmet Club in Abiramapuram. 

In the wake of the death of three staff members of Sekhmet Club in Abiramapuram following a ceiling collapse recently, the police arrested its marketing manager, and were on the lookout for the owner.

Police arrested Sathish, the marketing manager, and recorded his statement. He was later released on bail as he was not directly involved in the incident. Subsequently, the owner of club one Ashok Kumar was arrested and released on bail. Following the incident, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) sealed the club’s premises.

Both the owner and the marketing manager were named as accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by Abiramapuram Police based on a complaint received from T. Khuplianalal, 21, of Manipur, a bartender at the club. Based on his complaint, Abhiramapuram Police registered the FIR under Section 304-A (Causing death due to negligence).

A senior police officer said:“ We have arrested two persons and released them on station bail. Further investigation revealed that an alteration done by a person who was running a pizza outlet led to the collapse. We will thoroughly investigate and add the names of whoever is responsible for that.”

