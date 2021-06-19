Chennai

Police rescue abducted youth from Chennai in Mamallapuram

The police rescued a Chennai-based young man, who was abducted by a gang, from Mamallapuram on Saturday. Those who had abducted him, however, escaped.

According to the police, a relative of the victim Taslim Basha, of Choolaimedu, was in love with a youth Varun alias Vadivelu for four years. However, her family had objected to the relationship and fixed her marriage with a groom in Vellore. Following this, Varun and two of his friends abducted Basha on Friday evening in a SUV. They threatened his family members to hand over Varun’s girlfriend to them.

Acting on a complaint from Mr. Basha’s father Siraz, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal instructed that special teams be formed to trace the missing youth. On scrutiny of call records between Varun and Mr. Basha, the police traced their whereabouts, and early on Saturday, they secured the car near Mamallapuram. Varun and his friends escaped while Mr. Basha was rescued.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2021 10:34:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-rescue-abducted-youth-from-chennai-in-mamallapuram/article34861505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY