Police receive threat call

The police received a call at the control room at 5.50 p.m. stating that suicide bombers would be sent to the houses of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the Secretariat in the coming days.
The caller reportedly told the police personnel that suicide bombers will be sent as the state had voted in favour of CAA.
Following the threat, police security was intensified at the Secretariat and the houses of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.
The police later traced the call to Coimbatore and steps are being taken to arrest the caller.
