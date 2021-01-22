Police open exclusive phone number to get information from the public in Ambattur

CHENNAI The Ambattur District Police have launched an exclusive phone number for the public to contact the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly and share information on criminals and their activities in their area. The informant will be rewarded in cases where the information shared proved to be useful.
As part of strengthening the information network system, the police have launched a new initiative. Police officers in 16 stations of Ambattur police district, led by its Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepa Sathyan, have been distributing pamphlets to public at parks and residential areas during foot patrolling daily. The identity of an informant may be more evident when people call the police control room in case of any distress or disturbance. Here anyone can contact the police and share information with the police without any hesitation.
Public can call 9176427100 for sharing information with police in Ambattur.
Deputy Commissioner Deepa Sathyan said: “As part of strengthening our information network system and a preparatory measure for forthcoming elections, we have started a system of rewarding the public for giving important information to police. The information can be any type which will be useful for crime prevention or detecting criminal elements roaming in any particular area and curbing illegal activities happening in their area. Other confidential information can be shared, which may be relevant to the police. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential and will not be revealed. It is also an initiative for improving police-public interface.”
