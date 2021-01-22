Chennai

Police open exclusive phone number to get information from the public in Ambattur

CHENNAI The Ambattur District Police have launched an exclusive phone number for the public to contact the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly and share information on criminals and their activities in their area. The informant will be rewarded in cases where the information shared proved to be useful.

As part of strengthening the information network system, the police have launched a new initiative. Police officers in 16 stations of Ambattur police district, led by its Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepa Sathyan, have been distributing pamphlets to public at parks and residential areas during foot patrolling daily. The identity of an informant may be more evident when people call the police control room in case of any distress or disturbance. Here anyone can contact the police and share information with the police without any hesitation.

Public can call 9176427100 for sharing information with police in Ambattur.

Deputy Commissioner Deepa Sathyan said: “As part of strengthening our information network system and a preparatory measure for forthcoming elections, we have started a system of rewarding the public for giving important information to police. The information can be any type which will be useful for crime prevention or detecting criminal elements roaming in any particular area and curbing illegal activities happening in their area. Other confidential information can be shared, which may be relevant to the police. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential and will not be revealed. It is also an initiative for improving police-public interface.”

Comments
Related Articles

Prince of Arcot greets Biden

Two-year-old undergoes spine surgery

Temporary health workers go on protest seeking job regularisation

Gang robs three students in Kodambakkam

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Adithya Venkatraman, special prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

Chitlapakkam residents seek completion of SWD network

Gems on the roadside

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: A. Tharun, third prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R.A. Smrithikaa, third prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shrreya Vishwanathan, second prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: K. Madhurkanth, first prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Adithya Srihari, third prize in Mridangam, 0-12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: K. Jishnu, second prize in Mridangam, 0-12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Aayush Sriram Bharadwaj, first prize in Mridangam, 0-12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shamith S. Gowda, first prize in Ghatam, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R. Naveen, first prize in Ghatam, 13-19 years

Politics surrounding the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts perverse: K.S. Alagiri

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shriman Raghu Krishna, first prize in Ghatam, 0-12 years

Two women in Chennai injured after chain snatchers push their vehicle down

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V. Murali, third prize in Kanjira
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 1:02:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-open-exclusive-number-to-get-inputs-from-the-public-in-ambattur/article33630367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY