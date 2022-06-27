Police launch campaign against high-decibel horns

Road Safety Patrol volunteers roped in for ‘No Honking’ special drive

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police will soon start imposing fines on motorists who use high decibel horns.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal announced this at the inauguration of ‘No Honking’ being observed from June 27 to July 3. Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, was present.

Mr. Jiwal said the special drive would cover 100 junctions involving the Road Safety Patrol (RSP) volunteers. The drive aims at creating awareness among drivers on the ill effects of continuous and unnecessary honking.

A study would be conducted and later special equipment procured to measure noise levels. “After measuring the noise level through the equipment, fine will be imposed on the violators. At present, ₹100 to ₹200 fine is imposed. This fine amount will be increased to ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 after obtaining necessary clearance from the government,” said Mr. Jiwal.