Police launch a search for severed head of DMK functionary 

Police say the accused threw the severed head into Adyar river

The Royapuram police and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services have launched a search for the severed head of a DMK functionary who was murdered in the city on May 10.

The victim, Chakrapani, 65, a resident of Selva Vinayaga Koil Street, Manali, was a party representative of the Ward No. 7. He was into moneylending and had gone missing since May 10.

The police, after analysing Chakrapani’s call record, reached the house of Thameem Banu in Royapuram. When they searched the house, they found his severed body parts packed in plastic bags in the bathroom of the house. The police arrested Thameem Banu, her relative Washi Basha and their associate Dillibabu, an autorickshaw driver.

Inquiries revealed that Thameem Banu used to borrow money from Chakrapani while living in Manali and he allegedly sexually harassed her. Unable to bear his repeated harassment even after she relocated to Royapuram, the trio planned to kill him and Banu invited him home on May 10. The three murdered him and threw his severed head into the Adyar from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge. They planned to dispose the other body parts but were arrested by the police.