Police intensify vigil on roads to prevent speeding revellers

The city police booked over 20 cases against youth who indulged in racing and revelry during Christmas eve. Senior police officers, along with law and order and traffic police personnel, tightened vigil on Thursday night and Friday.
The police have warned of stringent action against those racing on roads or causing nuisance to the public on the excuse of celebrating Christmas and New Year.
Police personnel have been deployed in and around churches.
Iron barricades were put up on Kamarajar Road, Dr. Radhakrishnan Road, Sardar Patel Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai and East Coast Road to prevent speeding. At more than 90 points, police personnel conducted vehicle inspections.
A senior police officer said, “From Thursday night, we have tightened our vigil on roads to prevent illegal bike racers or revellers who venture out on New Year’s eve. Any revelry or gathering on roads and beaches have been banned. Now we nab those who indulge in racing or speeding and book them, besides seizing their vehicles.”
