Police Inspector suspended for failing to prevent murder of history-sheeter 

Published - June 11, 2024 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

Korukkupet Police Inspector has been placed under suspension for failing to prevent a clash between two history-sheeters on Monday, which resulted in the murder of one of them.

The city police said R.Yuvaraj, Inspector of Police, Korukkupet Police Station, did not take proper precautions despite being informed in advance about an ensuing conflict between two groups led by two history-sheeters, within the limits of Korukkupet Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh alias ‘Sweet’ Dinesh, 24, who resided at Rettaikuzhi Street in Tondiarpet. He had criminal cases against him. The police arrested four persons involved in the murder and have launched a hunt to trace two more suspects.

On Monday afternoon, he was consuming alcohol at a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet on Ekambaram Street, Korukkupet, when a gang, including ‘Biscuit’ Santhosh, attempted to attack him using knives. Even though he managed to escape, the gang chased and murdered him.

Dinesh was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead.

In September last year, Dinesh had attacked Santhosh, 22, of Korukkupet over previous enmity. In retaliation, Santhosh and his gang hacked Dinesh to death.

