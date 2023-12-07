Police head constable found drowned in Kilpauk

December 07, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

A 48-year-old police head constable was found drowned in the flooded Aspiran Garden Road of Kilpauk on Tuesday.

A police official of the Secretariat Colony station said M. Rukmangathan, a resident of police quarters in Kilpauk, was working as a head constable in the ICF police station. According to his family members, he had gone out to visit his friend on Monday evening, which was his weekly off, but did not return in the night.

As he did not return home, his family members informed the Secretariat Colony Police station who also received information about a person found drowned in the flooded waters near the corporation office in Aspiran Garden.

The police filed a case and sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.