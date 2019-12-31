Police gear up for an incident-free New Year

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations.

Approximately 15,000 police personnel will be on bandobust duty. Vehicle checks will be conducted by police personnel at 368 places across the city to control revellers.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha said, “Hotels and resorts have been instructed to follow licence conditions strictly. Guests inside the premises should be monitored and organisers of celebrations should frisk all guests while they enter the premises. The police should be informed about any suspicious movement.”

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, A. Arun, said all flyovers will be closed for traffic ahead of the celebrations. All efforts will be taken to prevent revellers from indulging in motorcycle races. Drunken drivers will be booked and their licences will be cancelled.

Those booked for drunken driving will face difficulties in getting no-objection certificates, and their details will go to the Crime Records Bureau, he cautioned.

As many as 25 road-safety groups will move around in two-wheelers, creating awareness about road safety and rendering necessary assistance.

In addition to this, 25 police squads will be on duty in Guindy, Adyar, Taramani, Neelankarai, Thoraipakkam, Maduravoyal bypass, Outer Ring Road and GST Road to prevent motorcycle races.

Adequate bandobust arrangements will be made near temples, churches and other places of worship.

Monitoring hotspots

All-terrain vehicles will be deployed on the beaches of Marina, Santhome, Elliot’s and Neelankarai. Police help centres will be established on the beaches.

Drone cameras will be used to monitor areas where the crowds throng. Mobile surveillance teams will be doing the rounds to prevent crimes against women. Vehicles fitted with public address systems and flickering lights will be used.

Arrangements have been made to prevent drowning deaths. Display boards are being put up on the beaches, cautioning revellers against entering the sea. At least 5-10 patrolling vehicles from each police station will be used on New Year’s night.

The city police have announced traffic arrangements.