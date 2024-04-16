Police file case against two brothers from Kumbakonam for cheating gold jewellery showroom in Chennai

April 16, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch has filed a case against two persons from Kumbakonam for cheating a gold jewellery showroom in T. Nagar, Chennai.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said a complaint was filed by the manager of the jewellery showroom, N. Santosh Kumar, stating that two brothers, M.R. Ganesh and M.R. Swaminathan had purchased gold coins weighing a total of 38.6 kilograms during a period starting from July 2020 to December 2023, for business purposes. The brothers, who are natives of Kumbakonam and are known as the ‘Helicopter’ brothers, had paid dues only for 9.5 kg and had failed to pay for the remaining 28.5 kg of gold coins. Despite sending them several reminders to pay the amount, it had not been paid up.

The CCB has filed a complaint against the two persons under two sections of the Indian Penal Code for breach of trust and cheating.