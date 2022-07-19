Police chalk out security plans for Chess Olympiad

Surveillance will be strengthened during the event

The Chengalpattu District Police have chalked out security arrangement plans for the 44 th Chess Olympiad to be held on the outskirts of Mamallapuram from July 28.

India is hosting the Chess Olympiad for the first time. Players from over 200 countries are expected to participate in the event. Security arrangements will be in place in the venue and in all 21 hotels where the participants will stay.

Chengalpattu District Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Suguna Singh told The Hindu, “Over 125 personal security officers (PSOs) will be posted on the shuttle buses that will transport players to the venue. All of them were carefully selected after ascertaining their knowledge of English and the usage of mobile apps and translation tools since most players are from countries where English is not the native language.”

Besides, over 220 police personnel will be stationed near the hotels. Security schemes will be in place to restrict unauthorised persons from the venue, and personnel will also handle access control. Additional forces will be deployed for route and traffic management. Traffic diversions will come into effect once the event commences.

Mr. Singh said, “The surveillance through CCTV cameras will be strengthened. The movement of players and persons related to the Chess Olympiad will be monitored by a central control monitoring cell. We have also planned to deploy drones.”

Beach patrolling will be done with the help of the Coastal Security Group and the deployment of beach buggies. A ‘Town Security Plan’ was also chalked out by the police. In line with this, the sale of cigarettes, banned tobacco products and ganja or any other drug is strictly prohibited, and players will be given brochures about do’s and don’ts.