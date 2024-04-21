GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest man for murdering his mother-in-law in Madhavaram

April 21, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhavaram police have arrested a 45-year-old for murdering his mother-in-law on Saturday.

The police said A. Pushparaj and his wife Jhansi lived in Kannan Nagar with Jhansi’s mother R. Vasanthi. While Ms. Jhansi worked in the Cardiology Department of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Pushparaj was unemployed.

As Pushparaj was an alcoholic, he kept demanding money for drinks. The couple argued frequently over this. On Saturday night, Pushparaj assaulted Ms. Jhansi. After she called the police, she found her mother lying on the ground bleeding from her head. Vasanthi was rushed to the RGGGH but was pronounced brought dead.

An investigation found that Pushparaj had murdered Vasanthi by hitting her on the head with a stone. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

