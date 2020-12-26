Police arrest five associates of former High Court judge Karnan

He was named in FIR for trying to enter retired SC judge’s home

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested five associates of former High Court judge C.S. Karnan in a case booked for forcibly trying to enter the house of retired Supreme Court judge R. Banumathi.

Justice Karnan was arrested by the cyber crime cell of the CCB in a case booked against him for releasing a defamatory and abusive video on YouTube against sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court and their family members. He was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Central Prison.

Special team

A special team of police personnel from the CCB arrested his associates — Manoharan alias Manickavsagam, 66, Prakash, 40, Vijayaraghavan, 49, Ekambaram, 60, of Perungalathur, and Kuppan, 60, of Choolaimedu.

According to the police, last October, Justice Karnan and some of his associates had entered the house of Justice Banumathi and created a ruckus.

In connection with this, the Thiruvanmiyur police had registered a case against them for trespassing into the apartment, criminal intimidation and other charges.

The case was later transferred to the Central Crime Branch.