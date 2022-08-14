Police arrest 2 members of Fedbank burglary gang

Over 18 kg of gold items recovered from them

The police, in a late night development on Sunday, arrested two members of the gang involved in the burglary of the Fedbank-Gold Loans office in Arumbakkam. However, the main accused Murugan, the kingpin of the three-member gang, remains at large.

Police identified the suspects as V. Balaji and M. Santhosh, both from Villivakkam, and the team recovered more than 18 kg of the stolen gold items from them.

‘11 teams on the case’

A total of 11 police teams are involved in the investigation to trace the main accused Murugan and his associate Surya and retrieve the remaining gold jewellery, a senior police officer said.

The gang looted the office on Saturday after tying up the two staff and the lone security guard in a washroom. They burgled more than 32 kg of gold items valued at nearly ₹16 crore, and the main accused Murugan, working in a nearby gold loan branch office, masterminded the operation.