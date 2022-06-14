Plan to start Road Safety Clubs in colleges

These clubs are functioning in 46,000 schools for creating awareness on road safety

The State Transport Authority, in the coming month, plans to start Road Safety Clubs in colleges to spread awareness on road safety as the use of two-wheelers has become predominant among the college students over the years. All these years, Road Safety Clubs were functioning only in schools in the State.

A senior official of the State Transport Authority and Road Safety said the department was waiting for the Government Order for starting Road Safety Clubs in colleges and universities. While Road Safety Clubs are functioning in 46,000 schools, including government and government-aided schools, for creating awareness on road safety, the colleges had remained out of the purview all these years.

The senior official of the State Transport Authority said the college students were prospective vehicle users, particularly two-wheelers, and so the necessity to know about the road rules and regulations and the importance of road safety measures are pertinent for this section rather than the school students. The proposal has been sent to the government by the Transport Commissioner and is expected to be announced shortly.

The State Transport Authority has identified around 1,780 colleges and universities located in the State. The numbers include the deemed universities, physical education colleges and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).