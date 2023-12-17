Picking up the pieces after Michaung, a case from a gated community in Pallikaranai

December 17, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST

It is more than 10 days since Cyclone Michaung struck, and residents of Purva Windermere in Pallikaranai are picking up the pieces and assessing the financial impact of the disaster.

The gated community, which is spread across 55 acres and has more than 2,000 flats, was among the worst-affected in these parts. One of the most gripping and poignant images of the calamity — cars being washed away in the floodwaters — came from this landscape.

Residents who spoke to The Hindu Downtown say that a number of families that had left the community in the wake of Michaung have returned. The residents’ association has hit the ground running communicating information to residents. Last week, a few insurance companies and vehicle dealers set up a camp at the community for the benefit of residents. The number of vehicles that suffered damage is so high that every day there are vehicles being towed away, from the society, say residents.

Members are yet to access the financial damage caused by the catastrophic event, but expect some of the utility items to be covered by insurance.

“Our immediate priority is to restore the water and sewage treatment plant,” says Harihara Subramanian, president of Purva Windermere Owners Association. Work on cleaning the place is under way.

“There is no proper infrastructure for the water coming from the canals to flow down to the other lakes, which is why the water gushed into our compound breaking the wall,” says Subramanian.

He says water at some blocks had reached a height of four feet. “The lifts were submerged for four days,” he says.

P.K. Abdul Rahiman, who moved to the area four years ago on account of his children’s schooling and his wife’s workplace being nearby, says they have never seen rainwater gush with such force. He says discussions on long-term solutions is not the immediate focus.

“The sewage had to be cleared on the third day, and the Association sent out a communication saying they were in touch with service providers; but approvals from the local body were needed,” says Abdul.

Asked if a shuttle service would help at this time when most of the cars are being sent to the garage, Abdul agrees, adding that would help people reach the main road or the nearest public transport facility.