Phone numbers of night duty officers of Chennai Police circulated on social media

The phone numbers of police officers on night patrol are sent to the public daily so that they can contact them in case of emergency.
The initiative was first launched at Adyar and T. Nagar and then extended to all police districts in the city. Every day, a night duty roster is prepared by a senior officer and communicated to the control room. The law and order and traffic police release the roster separately. The phone numbers are circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups.
A senior officer said, “The idea is to release the list of our officers on night rounds for the public to call up the officers concerned in case of any emergency or disturbance or motor vehicle accident. The officer concerned will quickly render assistance. This facility is in addition to the existing control room numbers.”
Two officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioners are deployed to supervise the night rounds every day, and 12 Assistant Commissioners and 35 inspectors are assigned duties, besides other policemen.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath