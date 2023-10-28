HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Petrol bunk canopies being inspected after accident in Saidapet outlet last month

Officials say they are checking factors such as signs of rust, stability, and damage, including the possibility of leaks and damaged ones are being removed

October 28, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
One person was killed when the canopy of Aswini Oil Agency on East Jones Road came crashing down in September during the heavy rain because of waterlogging on its roof.

One person was killed when the canopy of Aswini Oil Agency on East Jones Road came crashing down in September during the heavy rain because of waterlogging on its roof. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Following the recent accident at a petrol bunk in Saidapet here, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has begun checking canopies (roofs) that were installed before 2018. One person was killed when the canopy of Aswini Oil Agency, a fuel outlet on East Jones Road, came crashing down in September during the heavy rain because of waterlogging on its roof.

“The checks are being conducted at retail fuel outlets across the country. We are checking factors such as signs of rust, stability, and damage, including the possibility of leaks. Canopies that are damaged are being removed too. Three such canopies in the city have been removed and some repairs are also being carried out wherever necessary,” said a senior official of IOCL.

Canopies in fuel outlets are made of tin sheets and aluminium and aren’t very heavy. They are fixed on concrete pillars. Rainwater that falls on the canopies drains through chutes and pipes to rainwater harvesting facilities. However, at the bunk at Saidapet, the chutes had become clogged with dry leaves and garbage.

Cleaning operations

IOCL has also employed an agency to regularly clean canopies of bunks whose land it takes on lease. Fuel outlets are of two types – A-site and B-site. A-Sites’ land is leased to the oil company, and it invests in the infrastructure, while for a B-site outlet, the land is owned or leased out by the dealer and pump. The fuel tanks are provided by the company. There are also fuel outlets that are completely owned and operated by the companies.

A dealer said if only these checks had been done regularly, the accident could have been prevented. “Hopefully, they will take it seriously this time and regular checks will be held. They concentrate only on penalising bunk owners. In this case, we don’t know if any action has been initiated on the officials who were indirectly responsible for the incident,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.