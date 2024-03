March 12, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Chennai

The public can now apply for learner’s licence (LLR) through e-Sevai centres from Wednesday, March 13. A press release from the State government said in order to weed out any middlemen and make the process more accessible, the public could approach any of the 55,000 e-Sevai centres across the State to apply for an LLR by paying a fee of ₹60. The government also plans to bring other services such as applying for drivers’ licence and other permits to e-Sevai centres.