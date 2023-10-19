HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People battling mental illness take over SIEMAT canteen to break the stigma

The pilot project, which was established in June, is a collaboration between the State Education Department, Chennai Mission, and The Banyan

October 19, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Chennai

Meghna M.
Employees of the SIEMAT canteen serving food at the Directorate of Public Instruction campus in Nungambakkam on Thursday.

Employees of the SIEMAT canteen serving food at the Directorate of Public Instruction campus in Nungambakkam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The teeming crowd outside the State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) canteen at the Directorate of Public Instruction campus is a daily event, but the highlight now is that its employees include people battling mental illness.

The pilot project, which was established in June, is a collaboration between the State Education Department, Chennai Mission, and The Banyan. The initiative was proposed by former Education Commissioner K. Nanthakumar, when the canteen was run by assorted vendors. Dissatisfied, he wanted a new look and purpose for the canteen, and hence, roped in Chennai Mission, headed by M. Mahadevan.

“This is a unique venture as we have always taken up only bakeries and confectioneries. This is the first time we have attempted communicating a social message through south Indian food,” says Arun G.V. of Chennai Mission. On a three-year contract, the area and interiors were given by the Education Department for free.

When the canteen was set up, they only served a breakfast menu with coffee and tea, today they have expanded to a lunch menu and a chaat corner. With 20 members employed from The Banyan, the canteen sees an average daily footfall of about 400 people.

Gaining confidence

“Usually, we send our people to partners outside where the environment and people are not under our control. This sort of a setup helps us create a conducive and flexible environment that ensures that they are comfortable and in turn helps them be more confident in life,” says Preetha Krishnan, deputy director, The Banyan.

The security and certainty the canteen offers helps build their confidence in addition to financial independence. “This serves as a training ground. Once they are confident, they can then seek employment elsewhere without our intervention,” she adds.

The entire service is taken care of by The Banyan, except for the kitchen which is run by Winners Bakery. This is not the first time Chennai Mission has undertaken a project like this. It runs R’vive cafe in Kilpauk, Museum Cafe in Triplicane, and many more. This is its twelfth project and it plans to open 10 more cafes across the State.

“Through this initiative, we hope to have a ripple effect in the community, where more people come forward to employ those with mental illness and not sideline them,” Ms. Preetha says.

Related Topics

mental illness / cafe / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.