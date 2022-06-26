Pensioners may submit digital life certificates to postmen

This year, 7,15, 761 State government pensioners have been directed to submit life certificates between July and September

The Department of Posts has arranged for the Tamil Nadu government pensioners and family pensioners to submit their digital life certificates through postmen at their doorsteps from July 1.

A memorandum of understanding was signed recently between the State government and India Post Payments Bank. This year, a total of 7,15, 761 State government pensioners have been directed to submit their life certificates between July and September.

India Post Payments Bank has arranged for doorstep submission of the life certificates through Jeevan Pramaan, a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners. A fee of ₹70 will be charged. The measure is expected to help the pensioners avoid the trouble of in-person submission of life certificates.

In a press release, G. Natarajan, Postmaster-General, Chennai City Region, said the pensioners could generate their digital life certificates through their postmen in a few minutes. They would have to provide their Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers and pension account details.

India Post Payments Bank now offers banking services through 10,000 post-offices and about 12,000 postmen and ‘gramin dak sevaks’ with smartphones and biometric devices in the State.