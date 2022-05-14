Pay wards in government hospitals run to near full occupancy

Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Egmore, has generated revenue more than pre-COVID times

Pay wards are in high demand at the four government hospitals in Chennai. After a dip in the rate of occupancy during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is almost near full, with new pay wards coming up at three more government institutions.

The establishment of new pay wards at three more government medical college hospitals in Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem, at a total cost of ₹3 crore, will be for the year 2022-23.

According to Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), which manages the pay wards, there are 170 beds at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH); 44 at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore; 32 at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (KGH) for Women and Children, Triplicane; and 58 at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

“Ocupancy is almost full in the pay wards. There was a dip in revenue and occupancy during COVID-19. Now, it is picking up. In fact, IOG has generated revenue more than pre-COVID times,” TNMSC managing director Deepak Jacob.

In terms of revenue, the average of the last three years by the four hospitals together was ₹2.3 crore a year, he said.

Hospitals have different types of wards — deluxe rooms, single rooms, twin-sharing and four-sharing rooms and dormitories. A four-sharing room at RGGGH cost ₹300 a day, while a single room at both IOG and KGH for patients who had undergone subtotal hysterectomy (10 days) cost ₹8,000.

“People are definitely utilising these services, which is evident from the occupancy rate and demand. For Tamil Nadu, the question of accessibility to health care services is no longer valid. Now, it is all about improving the quality. And people are willing to pay for better services,” he said.

The existing facilities are being renovated based on requirement, and it is a routine exercise. “The current rates are very nominal. We have done an exercise to standardise the same. Revised affordable rates are awaiting government approval,” he said.

Mr. Jacob said pay wards at government hospitals were not for making profit or generating revenue. “It is for providing better service to in-patients at very nominal and affordable rates. The revenue thus generated acts as an alternative source of funds available with the institutions for bettering the infrastructure,” he said.

IOG director S. Vijaya said there was a definite increase in the demand for the pay wards at the hospital. “The demand is high and occupancy is full at any given point in time. We have 11 deluxe rooms that are air-conditioned, and they each have a dining table, television set and attender couch. This is one of the most sought-after facilities. Patients who wanted privacy and separate toilets usually preferred pay wards,” she said.

The hospital generates around ₹10 lakh a month in revenue from pay wards, she added.

At RGGGH, Dean E. Theranirajan pointed out that the single rooms have the highest occupancy. “We earn around ₹12 lakh a month. We do not admit very sick patients to the pay wards. Only those who are clinically stable and mobile are allotted these beds.”