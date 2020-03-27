Pay last bill amount for current cycle: Tangedco

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has allowed its low-tension customers, whose billing period falls in March and April, to pay the previous billing amount as the current billing amount. The move comes in the wake of the lockdown, in force till April 14, due to which meter assessment cannot be carried out.

Earlier, Tangedco had allowed customers whose meters were not assessed till March 31 to pay the previous amount as the current bill.

In a release, the Tangedco stated that customers could pay the last billing cycle as the amount for March/April and in the consequent billing cycle, the amount would be adjusted with the actual meter reading.

The Electricity Department has also requested its low-tension customers to use online and mobile app facilities to pay bills, as collection counters would not be open till April 14.

When asked about customers who will not be able to pay electricity bills through the online facility, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani said that power connections would not be cut, even if customers do not pay electricity bills till April 14.